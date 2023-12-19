Hearts of Oak set to sign former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah

Hearts of Oak are closing in on the signature of former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah, with reports suggesting that a permanent deal is likely to be finalised before the end of the week.

Baah trained with the Phobians on Monday, December 18, fueling speculation that he could be set to join the club. If the move is completed in time, he will be eligible to feature in Hearts of Oak's upcoming fixture against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based club has been seeking to strengthen their goalkeeping department due to the unconvincing displays of Richmond Ayi, who has been prone to errors.

Additionally, fans have questioned the fitness level of goalkeeper Richard Attah, further highlighting the need for a reliable goalkeeper.

In light of these concerns, Hearts of Oak are eager to secure the services of Kwame Baah, a seasoned goalkeeper with a proven track record in the Ghana Premier League.

His potential arrival is expected to bring stability to the club's goalkeeping department and enhance their chances of success in the league.