Hearts of Oak set to unveil new kit sponsor - Noonan discloses

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has revealed that his outfit will be unveiling a 'world class' kit sponsor in the coming weeks.

The Accra-based giants have been without a kit sponsor since the expiration of Barex last season.

Many of the club's fans have been calling on management to secure a kit sponsor befitting their status as the oldest existing club in the country.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the club's American CEO, disclosed that they have concluded a deal with a renowned kit sponsor which will be outdoored in two weeks time.

“We will be unveiling a world class kit sponsor maximum in two weeks,” he told Asempa FM.

“A world-class kit sponsor that is recognized by all.”