Hearts of Oak show interest in Bibiani Gold Stars trio ahead of second transfer window

Hearts of Oak is interested in signing Gold Stars trio Ibrahim Laar, Augustine Randolf and Michael Ampadu according to a report by Asempa FM.

The Phobians are in search of new forward to replace Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh who is yet to pen a new deal with the club.

Laar has been identified as a suitable replacement by the scouting team.

The center-forward has scored four goals in eight matches in the Ghana Premier League this season.

His inclusion will be a big boost to the team as Hearts of Oak are short of attackers upfront.

Ibrahim Laar is contracted to Bibiani Gold Stars until 2024.

Augustine Randolf is also seen as a replacement for former captain Fatawu Mohammed.

Hearts of Oak have parted ways with Fatawu Mohammed and are looking to sign a replacement when the transfer window opens.

Randolf will be a priority signing for the Ghanaian giants if they are able to agree with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Randolf, a former Bechem United defender, joined Karela in September 2020 and is heading to the final year of his contract with the club.

Legon Cities’ right-back Michael Ampadu is another option for the Phobians are considering in case they miss out on Randolf who also has multiple suitors.