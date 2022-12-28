GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak show interest in Bibiani Gold Stars trio ahead of second transfer window

Published on: 28 December 2022
Hearts of Oak is interested in signing Gold Stars trio Ibrahim Laar, Augustine Randolf and Michael Ampadu according to a report by Asempa FM.

The Phobians are in search of new forward to replace Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh who is yet to pen a new deal with the club.

Laar has been identified as a suitable replacement by the scouting team.

The center-forward has scored four goals in eight matches in the Ghana Premier League this season.

His inclusion will be a big boost to the team as Hearts of Oak are short of attackers upfront.

Ibrahim Laar is contracted to Bibiani Gold Stars until 2024.

Augustine Randolf is also seen as a replacement for former captain Fatawu Mohammed.

Hearts of Oak have parted ways with Fatawu Mohammed and are looking to sign a replacement when the transfer window opens.

Randolf will be a priority signing for the Ghanaian giants if they are able to agree with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Randolf, a former Bechem United defender, joined Karela in September 2020 and is heading to the final year of his contract with the club.

Legon Cities’ right-back Michael Ampadu is another option for the Phobians are considering in case they miss out on Randolf who also has multiple suitors.

