GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Hearts of Oak show Malik Akowuah exit door after refusing midfielder new deal

Published on: 22 July 2019
Hearts of Oak show Malik Akowuah exit door after refusing midfielder new deal
Malik Akowuah

Hearts of Oak have parted ways with experienced midfielder Malik Akowuah after three years with the Phobians. 

Akowuah's contract has expired and the capital club decided not to hand him a new deal.

A club statement read: ''Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has taken the option not to renew the contract of midfielder Malik Akowuah following the expiration of his three-year deal at the club.

''We thank him for his professional service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.''

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments