Hearts of Oak show Malik Akowuah exit door after refusing midfielder new deal

Hearts of Oak have parted ways with experienced midfielder Malik Akowuah after three years with the Phobians.

Akowuah's contract has expired and the capital club decided not to hand him a new deal.

A club statement read: ''Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has taken the option not to renew the contract of midfielder Malik Akowuah following the expiration of his three-year deal at the club.

''We thank him for his professional service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.''