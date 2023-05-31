Hearts of Oak show strong interest in former Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is a leading contender for the vacant coaching position at Hearts of Oak, although no official contact has been made yet.

Ogum, who left Asante Kotoko after winning the league last season, is currently unattached and has been strongly linked with Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak have been without a head coach since the departure of Slavko Matic, who was dismissed by the club's fans due to poor results.

Matic had taken over from Samuel Boadu on a two-year deal but was let go after just four games into the season.

Assistant manager David Ocloo has been temporarily entrusted with leading the team until the end of the season. With two games remaining, Hearts of Oak are likely to finish outside the top four.

According to a source speaking to Graphic Sports, although no official approach has been made, Ogum is highly regarded by the club and is considered a strong candidate for the coaching position.

The source also mentioned that if the club fails to secure the services of a local coach, which is their preferred choice, they may seek assistance from their two foreign partners, FC Cincinnati and Hoffenheim, for potential technical personnel. However, the management's primary preference is to hire a local coach.