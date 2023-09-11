Hearts of Oak sign Ivorian striker Kassim Cissé on two-year deal

Hearts of Oak have made a promising addition to their squad by signing Ivorian striker Kassim Cissé on a two-year contract, with an option for an additional three years.

The 20-year-old talent, who previously showcased his skills in the Ivorian Division One league, arrived in Ghana on September 7, 2023, to formalize his transfer to the Phobians, just in time for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Cissé made a name for himself in the Ivorian football scene, particularly by claiming the top scorer title in the Ivorian Ligue 2 during the 2022/23 season, where he impressively scored 16 goals while representing Lanfiara Sport.

This signing is important for Hearts of Oak as they bolster their squad in preparation for the 2023/24 league season, taking advantage of the closing stages of the transfer window.

Cissé's arrival is expected to provide a substantial boost to the team's offensive capabilities, a crucial factor as the Phobians undergo a rebuilding phase following the departure of key players.

Cissé could make his Hearts of Oak debut on Friday in their league opener against Real Tamale United on Friday.