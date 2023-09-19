Hearts of Oak slammed for starting 'out-of-shape' goalkeeper Richard Attah against RTU

Hearts of Oak legend Charles Taylor has criticised the club's decision to field an 'out-of-shape' goalkeeper Richard Attah, in their opening game of the Ghana Premier League season, which ended in a surprising 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United (RTU).

Taylor expressed his disappointment with Attah's performance in the match and questioned why he was in the starting lineup. He emphasized the importance of goalkeeper trainers ensuring that players are in the right physical condition for matches.

"When you look at the goal that Richard Attah conceded, you won't understand because how can a keeper of his size allow this?" Taylor stated during an interview with Accra-based Angel TV.

He further stressed the need for goalkeepers to be hardworking and suggested that given Attah's size, he should not have been allowed to start the game.

Real Tamale United's victory marked their fourth consecutive win against Hearts of Oak since returning to the top flight of Ghanaian football.

The defeat was a disappointing start to the season for Hearts of Oak, and Taylor's comments reflect the frustration felt by many fans and football pundits over the team's performance, particularly regarding their choice of goalkeeper for the match.