Hearts of Oak: Sowah Odotei dismisses claims board imposed players on Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has denied that players were imposed on Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was fired last month after the Phobians failed to record a win in three Ghana Premier League games.

Despite winning four trophies in a little over a year in charge, the former Medeama coach was blamed for the club's poor start to the season and shown the exit.

Following his departure, there have been reports that board members interfered with his Boadu's work, but Odotei has denied this.

"Again we don't impose players on the coach, coach Boadu should come and tell us we are lying we have never done that before, He has free hands and He decides what He wants to do," Sowah Odotei told Accra-based Hot FM.

Boadu led the Accra-based side to their first league title in 12 years. He also won back-to-back MTN FA Cups, Super Cup and the 2021 President’s Cup during his time at the club.