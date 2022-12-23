Hearts of Oak star Gladson Awako reacts after signing contract extension

Gladson Awako says he is delighted that his club, Accra Hearts of Oak has recognised his contributions and rewarded him with a two-year contract extension.

Awako has become an instrumental part of the Phobian side, helping them to win the MTN FA Cup last season.

On Thursday, 22 December 2022, Accra Hearts of Oak announced that Gladson Awako had agreed to continue his career with them and has signed a new contract with the club.

Gladson Awako has signed a two-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak with an option to extend it for another year in the summer of 2024.

The captain of the Black Galaxies joined Hearts of Oak from Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League season.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with this beautiful family. It's amazing because this is my childhood club and it is a club I have always wanted to play for before I quit football in the future."

"With this opportunity, I will continue to work hard and promote the brand of our glorious club. Phoooobia! Masters,” Gladson Awako told's Hearts of Oak's media channel after signing the new deal.

Gladson Awako is currently in the national team camp with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the CHAN tournament in early January in Algeria.