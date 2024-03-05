Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim attracts interest from Libya

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has been linked to Libyan club Al Ta'awon.

The North African team are looking to enhance their squad and views Ibrahim as a valuable asset.

Formerly of Eleven Wonders, Ibrahim has been impressive in the Ghana Premier League, earning four Man of the Match honours.

His exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed, and Al Ta'awon are eager to secure his services.

Reports indicate that the Libyan club is offering Ibrahim a substantial deal, which includes a monthly salary of $7,000 and a signing-on fee of around $60,000.

These terms reflect Al Ta'awon's desire to make Ibrahim a central figure in their team.

Under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Ibrahim has flourished at Hearts of Oak. He has demonstrated his adaptability and skill in the midfield, contributing significantly to the team's achievements.

Most recently, his outstanding display against Nsoatreman FC earned him another Man of the Match award, solidifying his status as a key player for Hearts of Oak.

Having joined the club in February 2021, Ibrahim has played an essential role in their successes, including their Ghana Premier League title victory that season.

So far, in the current campaign, he has recorded one goal and eight assists in 19 appearances, highlighting his ability as a playmaker.

Hearts of Oak fans may be concerned about Ibrahim's potential departure, as he has only three months remaining on his contract.

Nonetheless, the Phobians are currently engaged in contract negotiations with the midfielder, hoping to retain his services. If a compromise cannot be reached, Al Ta'awon stand ready to welcome Ibrahim to their ranks.