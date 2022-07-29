Hearts of Oak starts preseason with star players including Inkoom, Attah, Muntari 

Hearts of Oak has started preseason ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.

Players currently in camp were taken through medicals on Friday morning as the team continues with preparations for the upcoming season.

The players to have passed the medicals will be registered for the 2022/23 season.

Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz was excluded from the medicals this morning due to injury.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the combative midfielder needs to undergo surgery after picking up an injury last season. He is expected to have the surgery outside the country but has been delayed by the club.

The Ghanaian giants recently announced it had parted ways with six players including Patrick Razak, Kofi Kordzi, Frederick Ansah-Botchway and Unaf Manaf.

The MTN FA Cup champions have made some new additions to beef up the squad ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom, Central African Republic star Yassin Ouatching is among the new signings in the squad set to undergo medicals ahead of the new season.

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi and Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba are expected to join the club in the ongoing transfer window.

According to sources, Board Member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe son, Rudolf Blagogee will be registered a player of the club.

Below is the list of players

1. RICHARD ATTAH 2. RICHMOND AYI 3. RICHARD BAIDOO

4. BENJAMIN NANA YEBOAH 5. FATAWU MOHAMMED 6. SAMUEL INKOOM 7. RASHID OKAI 8. KWABENA ADJEI 9. MOHAMMED ALHASSAN 10. ROBERT ADDO SOWAH 11. JAMES SEWORNU 12. CALEB AMANKWAH

13. KUDOS MOHAMMED 14. SALIFU IBRAHIM 15. MICHELLE SARPONG 16. GLADSON AWAKO 17. SULLEY MUNTRRI 18. SEIDU SURAJ 19. DANIEL AFRIYIE 20. ISAAC MENSAH

21. KOJO OBENG JUNIOR 22. BENJAMIN YORK 23.KONADU YIADOM 24.ARAFAT MOHAMMED 25.LAWALI MAMANE 26.AMANKWAH BAAFI 27.YASSIN OUATCHING 28.DANIEL KORDIE 29.DENNIS KORSAH

30.ENOCK ASUBONTENG 31.USHAU ABU 32.RUDOLF BLAGOGEE 33.WILLIAM OPOKU 34.BEN MENSAH

EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak announces squad for 2o22/23 season