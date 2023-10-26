Hearts of Oak still aiming for trophies despite infrastructure investments – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede, the board chairman of Hearts of Oak, has reassured fans that the club's commitment to winning trophies remains unwavering, even as they continue to make substantial investments in infrastructure.

Hearts of Oak are on the verge of completing their state-of-the-art Pobiman training facility, which includes world-class training amenities. The team now trains at this facility, and players also reside there.

Speaking at Hearts of Oak's annual general meeting, Togbe Afede assured the club's supporters that their primary goal is to win trophies.

He said, "Let me assure you that while we are doing all these investments, we still have our eyes on the trophies."

He also highlighted the positive impact of the Pobiman training facility, noting that it has improved the players' well-being and performance.

Afede explained, "Today, the bus doesn't have to go round picking them so we don't have to pay for the cost of petrol, and we don't also get the players tired. Because of Pobiman, they wake up seconds they are on the pitch."

Despite a challenging start to the season with just one win in five games and finding themselves in the relegation zone, Hearts of Oak remains determined to succeed in the league and other competitions. They are set to face Bibiani Goldstars in their upcoming match on Saturday.