Hearts of Oak striker Albert Eonde assures fans of improved performance ahead of new season

Hearts of Oak striker, Albert Eonde has urged the fans of the club to put behind them the disappointing show of the last season and expect a better performance throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The Phobians endured a torrid campaign and settled for the 12th position at the end of the season narrowly escaping demotion.

The Cameroonian forward on the other hand did little to complement the team as he failed to find the back of the net in as many many games for Hearts of Oak.

However, he has expressed optimism ahead of the upcoming season, promising fans to expect a better performance from him and his teammates as they continue to prepare for the new campaign.

“Obviously to we are ready to give our best and everything for this jersey."

“To make sure that we fulfill the objective of the club, you know this team is about winning everything in every competition that we are involved in so we will give our everything and achieve it.

“[The fans should] forget about last season, we move on and just think about just the days and also make ourselves happy.” Albert Eonde told the club’s media.

Eonde joined the Phobians last season from Zimbabwe club, Dynamos FC, and has struggled to find his feet despite shining for his former club previously.

Hearts of Oak will start their season with a match against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.