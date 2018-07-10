Hearts of Oak striker Kojo Obeng Junior promises more after scoring first goal

Hearts of Oak striker Kojo Obeng Junior has promised to score more goals after netting his first.

The former NEA Salamina player opened the scoring as Hearts drew 1-1 with Elmina Sharks but lost out on penalties in the Bakatue Festival Cup.

''I am very happy to get my first goal for Hearts,'' Obeng Junior, with a big grin on his face,told phobians.com

''I have waited for some time to get off the mark but now that it has come, I am hoping that this goal is going to be the first of many to come.

''Hearts is a big club and it takes time to settle but I believe that there is more to come from me. I did not feel the pressure when I did not score in the games I played in because I was waiting for the moment.

''I am working every day at training to improve and to be able to start scoring when the league resumes.''

Obeng Junior debuted for Hearts before the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League.