Hearts of Oak striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr marries longtime girlfriend

Hearts of Oak forward, Kwadwo Obeng Junior has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Cecilia Gyasiwah in Accra.

The striker married his lover at the Presbyterian Church in Sapeiman, followed by a lovely ceremony in the capital.

Several of his teammates including goalkeeper Richard Attah and defender Caleb Amankwah joined the striker on his special day.

Former coach of the club, Samuel Boadu was also spotted at the wedding ceremony.

Obeng Junior had a tough campaign in the just ended season, after spending most of the second half on the sidelines due to injury.

Hearts of Oak finished a terrible campaign in 12th position, just avoiding the drop by a single point.