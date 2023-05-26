Hearts of Oak striker optimistic about club's future despite current struggles

Cameroonian striker Albert Diego Dieudonne Eonde has expressed his belief in Hearts of Oak's potential for a bright future, despite the club's disappointing performance in the current campaign.

The Ghanaian giants are on track to finish the season without winning a trophy, but Albert remains optimistic about the team's prospects if given enough time.

In a recent interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Albert acknowledged the team's lacklustre displays in their recent matches but emphasised the importance of patience and development.

He highlighted that many of the players, including himself, are relatively new to both the team and the Ghanaian league. Coming from diverse backgrounds, they are still in the process of adjusting and building chemistry on the field. Nonetheless, Albert firmly believes that with time and continued collaboration, the team can transform into a formidable unit.

"I didn't start the campaign with Hearts because I joined in the middle of the season. So far so good, what I've seen is true that we haven't been performing in our recent games, but I believe with time it will be a very good team that can compete in the league, win the league, and be successful in Africa because most of us are almost new to the team, to the league, and coming from different teams. I believe with time it can be a good team if these same players come together," Albert remarked.

Since his arrival at Hearts of Oak, Albert has yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League. However, prior to joining the Ghanaian club, he demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting 12 goals for Dynamos FC in the Zimbabwean league.