Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching named in CAR squad to face Madagascar

Hearts of Oak forward, Yassan Ouatching has been named in the Central African Republic 26-man squad to face Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers next week.

Ouatching made Roaul Savoy's team for the double header as the Central African nation eyes qualification to the Nations Cup next year.

The 24-year-old has had a tough start to life in Accra, having made 11 appearances and not scored for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League.

However, he remains a key player for CAR. He featured during the games against Angola and Ghana in the first two Group E matches.

The Central African Republic currently sit third in the group with just a point.