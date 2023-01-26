Hearts of Oak struggling to 'raise team' for Medeama showdown

Giants Hearts of Oak are reportedly struggling to "raise" a formidable team for their Ghana Premier League trip to Medeama on Saturday with the team rocked by injuries and absence amid a host of their top stars on international duty.

Widespread reports in the local media claim, coach Slavko Matic has been left with bruises as he struggles to put a solid team together ahead of their must-win game in Tarkwa.

As many as five key performers of the team are in Algeria, representing Ghana at the ongoing 2022 CHAN tournament while a number of players are struggling with injuries.

Midfielder Gladson Awako and Seidu Suraj as well as defenders Konadu Yiadom and Benjamin Korsah are all unavailable due to their involvement in the continental tournament.

Hearts will be without influential defender Caleb Amankwah, who has been ruled out for a month with an injury.

The former Aduana Stars defender sustained an injury which saw him miss the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games against Dreams FC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pressure is mounting on Serbian coach Slavko Matic after his side bundled out of the Cup competition.

The team is also yet to replace Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has joined Swiss side FC Zurich.

The team is yet to make new signings in this ongoing transfer window.

Sources close to the team have say the club may write to Ghana Football Association to postpone some of its matches if they are unable to raise a squad for their next game.