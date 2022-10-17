Hearts of Oak supporters chief arrested following stadium clash with Sowah Odotei

Police have arrested Hearts of Oak supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse after his altercation with board member Vincent Sowah Odotei on Sunday.

Hesse and Odotei clashed during the Phobians' 1-0 CAF Confederation Cup win over AS Real Bamako, which was insufficient to advance the Phobians to the next round of the competition.

After the game, enraged fans took it out on Odotei and another board member, Alhaji Akanbi. Ghanasoccernet understands that their car tyres were deflated.

Odotei is said to believe Herman Hesse is responsible for the fans' behaviour and reported him to the Ministry Police, who arrested the National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman on Monday afternoon.

The NCC had planned a press conference at Accra Sports Stadium to air their grievances following the club's failure to reach the group stage, popularly known as the money zone.

NCC chairman has been taken by the police department and hence the press conference won’t come off 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌈🌈🌈🌈🟦🟨🟥🟦🟨🟥🟦🟨🟥🟦🟨🟥🔥🔥🔥Odotei did this … — PHOBIA BIRD 🌈🌈🌈🔥🌈🇬🇭 (@tlimz1) October 17, 2022

"NCC chairman has been taken by the police department and hence the press conference won’t come off. Odotei did this," Phobian Bird on Twitter alleged.

Indeed Fire on the mountain ….Chairman Hesse and Odotei engaged in a verbal fight during the game …all is not well 🟥🟨🟦🟥🟨🟦🤦🏿‍♂️🟥🟨🟨🌈 pic.twitter.com/DC04kNQJ2W — PHOBIA BIRD 🌈🌈🌈🔥🌈🇬🇭 (@tlimz1) October 16, 2022

Hearts of Oak have won only one match this season and sacked coach Samuel Boadu in late September.