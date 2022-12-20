Hearts of Oak supporters chief distances himself from under-fire Fatawu Mohammed

Hearts of Oak supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse has distanced himself from under-fire former club captain Fatawu Mohammed.

The right-back has come under criticism after a sensational interview in which he ripped the club apart after being released.

He claimed his salary at the club for the years was only good for hand-to-mouth movement. He also stated that although he sacrificed and gave his all to the club, he didn’t even get a bicycle from the club.

Mohammed also advised his teammate and Black Stars forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh not to renew his contract with the club.

His comments have infuriated the fans with some accusing Herman, an avid critic of the current administration, of being behind Fatawu's wild claims, but he has refuted the accusations.

"I no longer manage Fatawu Mohammed after our two-year contract ended," he said.

"People are entitled to their opinion and I am not affected by this petty lies.I have not seen Fatawu for seven months now.For people to say I am behind Fatawu recent outburst is a blatant lie."