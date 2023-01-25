Hearts of Oak Supporters chief reacts to reports on Coach Slavko Matic applying Black Stars job

Hearts of Oak supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse has reacted to Slavko Matic’s proposed application for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Ghana FA has been on the hunt for a new coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the 2022 World Cup.

Reports went rife that, Hearts of Oak gaffer Slavko Matic has submitted his application in a bid to land the Black Stars coaching job.

The supporter’s chairman of the club in an interview on Happy FM he said, “If it is true that he has applied for the job, I think management and the board will make a decision on it and if he (Matic) has informed them there will be a communique to clarify any doubt because most of the supporters have been talking about it and I think management should be a bit proactive in bringing out a communique to calm the tension”.

“We have a big game against Medeama, and I think this is not the time for confusion." The fans should keep calm until management comes out with a communique.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Tarkwa for their match day 14 clash against Medeama on Saturday.