Hearts of Oak: Supporters chief warns Odotei-Sowah, blames Togbe Afede XIV for woes of the club

Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief Elvis Herman Hesse has issued a stern warning to Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah to stay away from the club.

According to him, the Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV and some Board members notably Vincent Odotei-Sowah and Alhaji Akambi should be held accountable for the current woes facing the club.

The Phobians have had a poor start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Poor decision-making and unprofessional ways of running the club have seen an uproar among the supporters after Sunday’s game.

Hearts of Oak fans were furious after the team was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by As Bamako of Mali.

In a video that has gone viral, the National Chapters Committee chairman was seen confronting the Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah in the VVIP area at the Accra Sports Stadium

Narrating in an interview on what triggered the disagreement and exchange of words in the incident between himself and Vincent Odotei-Sowah, he said, “He didn’t provoke me, neither did I provoke him.

“He had a misunderstanding with a supporter and I moved in to intervene. I moved the supporter to the side and advised Odotei to allow the supporters to speak.

“That was the only thing I said which didn’t go down well with the Board member and he attacked me”, he said in an interview.

“He accused me of inciting the supporters against the club and board members. I only advised him to allow the supporters to speak because it is a known trait of supporters

Elvis also blamed Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV for the current woes facing the club.

“The Board Chairman is running the club directly and Odotei and Akambi are just messengers.”

“The Board chairman should take all the blame if he gets all the accolades. If Akambi and Odotei are good he should take them to his private businesses and swap them with Hearts of Oak. The supporters cannot always be wrong”, he added.