Hearts of Oak supporters demand board to stop Odotei and Akanbi from recruiting players

Hearts of Oak supporters have urged the club's Board of Directors to take action against board members Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Brimah Akanbi, requesting that they be restrained from signing players for the club.

The supporters also appealed to the board to appoint a new coach with international repute, granting them the authority to select players and build a competitive squad.

The demands were made at the National Chapter Committee (NCC) Forum, which took place at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra last Saturday. More than 190 delegates of the NCC gathered for the first time in four years to discuss crucial matters affecting the club and set a new direction for its future.

During the forum, the Phobian fans expressed their desire for a fresh approach to player recruitment, emphasizing the need for a coach who can make independent decisions on player acquisitions and team selection for matches.

Elvis Herman Hesse, Chairman of the NCC, explained that the delegates had decided to extend the tenure of the NCC executives by a year to ensure continuity in their efforts. Additionally, they proposed a review of a bye-law to align the NCC leadership's term of office with the climax of each season. This modification would allow for timely congresses to discuss important issues and elect new leaders every four years.

"Our term of office ended last June, but the delegates have given us a one-year extension. We are also reviewing a law in our constitution to ensure that the season ends before we have our congress," Hesse told Graphic Sports.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the club during the previous season but remained optimistic about the upcoming one. Hesse called for all Hearts of Oak supporters to unite behind the club, strengthening its capacity to compete for trophies on the continent.

Hearts of Oak were nearly relegated last season, serving with a draw on the final day of the season.