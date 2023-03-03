Hearts of Oak supporters prevent Coach Slavko Matic from holding training 

Some angry Hearts of Oak Supporters have stopped head coach Slavko Matic from training with the team today at Pobiman.

The Phobians are preparing to face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match day 20 which also serve as President Cup.

Coach Slavko Matic has come under pressure due to the team's poor run of form in the ongoing season.

Hearts of Oak has lost their last two games at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

The Supporters have vowed to chase the coach out of the club following the team's poor performances and run of form.

Hearts of Oak earlier on urge its supporters to desist from any violent act but the fans have gone contrary to the directive from the club.

Coach Slavko Matic is said to have filed a complaint with the Ghana Police Service on the violent conduct by some supporters of the club to stop him from training.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom