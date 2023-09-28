Hearts of Oak supporters spokesman expects tough challenge against Bofoakwa Tano

Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee spokesman Jones Asante Mfodwo has emphasised that the club's upcoming match 3 against Bofoakwa Tano will be far from easy.

The Phobians head into the game after last weekend's narrow victory over 10-man Nsoatreman which saw them bounce back from their opening day defeat against Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.

Newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano are riding high after beating RTU in their last match and will be aiming for victory.

"Bofoakwa Tano and Hearts of Oak matches are always difficult. We know the game will be difficult, Bofoakwa Tano have a very good team," he told Service Radio.

"I had the chance to watch them in the first half against Real Tamale United. If we want to win against Bofoakwa Tano, We need to play above ourselves at the Coronation Park and improve upon our performance against Nsoatreman FC."

"The game will be difficult and one of the difficult games this weekend at the Coronation park. We know it’s a game that will be difficult but we will make sure we get a respectable Scoreline back to Accra," he ended