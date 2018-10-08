Hearts of Oak swat reports four players set to be axed

Hearts of Oak are denying media reports that they are releasing four of their players from the club.

The reports said a goalkeeper, a central defender and two midfielders were going to be sacked in the coming days.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''The Hearts management has not arrived at a decision to release players from the club as its been speculated in the media. We are therefore appealing to our cherished followers to disregard such reports and treat them with all the contempt it deserves."

By Nuhu Adams