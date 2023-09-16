Hearts of Oak tactician Martin Koopman admits RTU deserved to win in Tamale

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has stated that Real Tamale United were deserved winners in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League opener on Friday evening at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Dutchman named a strong side as he handed debuts to Michael Ampadu, Kelvin Osei-Asibey, Liventius Attur, Martin Karikari, Evans Adomako, Kofi Agbesimah, and Congolese striker Wanet Kashala Ramos.

RTU tactician, Abdulai Abdul Mumin had to rely on young guns to face the Phobians with Mohammed Hardi, Baba Kushibo, Hafiz Adams, Iddrisu Gadafi and Mohammed Alhassan Manykuyeli the only regulars from last season in the team.

‘The Pride of The North’ were the better side of the first half after creating the best of scoring opportunities. They squandered glorious chances, sparing the Phobians from conceding before the break.

Hearts goalie Richard Attah made a couple of saves to deny the hosts from going ahead in the match.

The WeyUna lads finally got the breakthrough to secure the maximum points RTU after striker Owusu Afriyie scored the only goal of the match in stoppage-time.

Koopman revealed at full time that RTU were deserved winners.

He told StarTimes : “In the first half they (RTU) have a lot of chance. So, we don’t say it’s not deserved. Last seconds, the corner kick they scored. I think that overall the game, they deserve a winning game.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante