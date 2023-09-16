Hearts of Oak tactician Martin Koopman looks ahead to next game after RTU upset

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman wants to quickly put behind their defeat to RTU and prepare for their next game against Nsoatreman.

The Dutchman is confident his side can bounce back after their matchday 1 narrow loss to RTU on Friday in Tamale.

RTU striker, Owusu Afriyie’s stoppage time header which beat Hearts goalie Richard Attah was the difference in a pulsating game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

“So, let’s go for the next game. And we must make steps forward. We must work very hard with this young team but I have confidence,” Koopman told StarTimes post-match.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante