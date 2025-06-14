Hearts of Oak taking 2025 President’s Cup very seriously – P.R.O. Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak are making early preparations for the 2025 President’s Cup clash against Asante Kotoko, with the club’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, insisting the fixture is being treated with utmost importance.

The annual commemorative match is set for July 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will see Ghana’s two most decorated clubs renew their intense rivalry in front of a national audience.

This year’s edition, launched in Accra earlier this week, will be held in honour of President John Dramani Mahama.

Hearts of Oak, who have not beaten Kotoko in their last five meetings, will be aiming to end that run on home soil.

Despite the ongoing off-season, Opare Addo made it clear the Phobians are taking no chances with their preparation.

“We are going to make sure that even though the team is on break, because we attach seriousness to this particular assignment, the team is going to get back on the 19th [of June] and start preparation to ensure that at the end of it all, we send the Hearts of Oak family back home [after the game] with positive news,” he said.

The 2024/25 season saw Kotoko and Hearts finish third and fourth respectively in the Ghana Premier League.