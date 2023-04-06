Hearts of Oak targeting Kotoku Royals star Andy Kumi for next season

Hearts of Oak reportedly have their sights set on the signing of Kotoku Royals' striker, Francis Andy Kumi.

The 23-year-old joined the Oda-based club earlier this year and has been in exceptional form, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in just twelve games.

Hearts of Oak, who have struggled in front of goal in the current Ghana Premier League season, are eager to strengthen their attack with the acquisition of Kumi ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Reports suggest that the Phobians have identified Kumi as a priority target and are keen to secure his signature before the start of next season.

Kumi previously played for Bechem United before joining Kotoku Royals in the last transfer window. He has shown significant improvement in his game and is now considered one of the top players in the domestic top-flight.

In recognition of his recent performances, Kumi has been nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month award after scoring four goals in March.