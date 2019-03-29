Hearts of Oak tell fans to disregard media reports on Special Competition squad

Hearts of Oak have distanced itself from circling media of their registered players for the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''The management of @HeartsOfOakGH wishes to state that it, has not issued any list with regards to registered players of the club ahead of the Special Competition as is being circulated in the press and on social media platforms. These reports are to be disregarded.''

The Phobians are preparing to face Dreams FC on Sunday in their opening match.