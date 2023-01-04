Hearts of Oak terminate contract of goalie Richard Attah for being overweight- report

Hearts of Oak are reported to have severed ties with goalkeeper Richard Attah.

According to a Ghanasportscenter publication, the 27-year-old has been released after failing to meet conditioning standards.

Head coach Slavko Matic has complained severely about his weight and high body fat percentage.

Attah, a Ghana international, has since failed to reduce his weight and that has cost him a starting berth in the Phobians’ set-up.

The former Elmina Sharks No.1 is in the final year of a three-year contract extension he signed in 2020.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante