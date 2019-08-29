Hearts of Oak terminate contract of Selassie Bakai by mutual consent

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have parted ways with forward Selassie Bakai.

The club and the striker agreed to go separate ways by mutual consent.

Having joined the senior side from the junior team, the bulky forward has failed to cement a place in the team.

Hence, the decision to leave his childhood club.

"The Hearts of Oak management has mutually terminated the contract of striker, Selassie Bakai. We thank him for his professional conduct during his stay with the Club and wishes him well for the future," the club tweeted.

The young forward joins Malik Akowuah and goalkeeper Ernest Sowah as the players to leave the club.

The Phobians have been very active in the off-season playing a couple of friendlies including yesterday's 4-2 win over Patron FC.