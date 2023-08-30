Hearts of Oak thrash Dolphins FC in pre-season friendly

Hearts of Oak recorded another resounding victory over lower-tier side Dolphins FC in a pre-season friendly game held on Wednesday afternoon at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

The Phobians emerged as 4-0 victors over Dolphins FC 4:0 in the friendly encounter continuing their impressive form in their pre-season matches.

Braces from Suraj Seidu and forward Albert Dieudonne helped the Ghana Premier League giants to thump their inferior opponents as they continue to prepare ahead of the new Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak had earlier beaten Lazio Spot 4-1 last week continuing a remarkable streak in their preparation. Before their clash against Lazio Spot, the 2020/21 champions had displayed a dominant performance against another lower-tier side, Miracle Land FC, which resulted in an 11-1 triumph at the Pobiman Football Complex.

It is anticipated that Coach Martin Koopman and his team will perform just as well in the upcoming 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak will begin their season with an away match against RTU at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale in a bid to achieve better results compared to the previous season which saw them finish 12th on the log.