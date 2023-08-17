Hearts of Oak thump Miracle Land 11-1 in pre-season friendly

Hearts of Oak got their preparation off to a fine start after annihilating lower-tier side Miracle Land 11-1 at the Pobiman Complex.

The Phobians wasted no time in breaking the deadlock after Winimi Patasi scored in the 16th minute before Seidu Suraj doubled the advantage 12 minutes later.

Miracle Land managed to go into the break only two goals down.

However, Hearts of Oak returned from the break with a new team, with several of their new signings getting game time.

Kassala Ramos scored a hat-trick to add to Martin Karikari, Linda Mtange and Hamzah Issah strikes before Miracle Land pulled one back.

Issah added his second of the game before returnee Mitchelle Sarpong sealed victory for the Accra-based club.

The 2020/21 champions will continue preparations before the new campaign starts in September.

Hearts of Oak will begin their season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.