Hearts of Oak thump SABA FC in friendly ahead of Bofoakwa Tano clash

Hearts of Oak started preparations ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday three encounter against Bofoakwa Tano with a friendly against SBA FC.

The Ghanaian giants thrashed SABA FC 6-0 at the Pobiman Complex ahead of their trip to Bofoakwa.

Mitchelle Sarpong opened the scoring after five minutes with a fine finish before Kwadwo Obeng Jnr doubled the advantage moments later.

Thomas Wimini tapped home from a Kwabena Anane cross on the half hour mark before Kassim Cisse rounded up a spectacular first half performance with an exquisite finish.

After the break, Hamza Issah pounced on a Sarpong cross to make it 5-0.

Albert Dieudonne headed home with ten minutes remaining to complete the mauling.

Hearts of Oak are expected to leave Accra on Friday for their game against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani.