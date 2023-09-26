GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak thump SABA FC in friendly ahead of Bofoakwa Tano clash

Published on: 26 September 2023
Hearts of Oak started preparations ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday three encounter against Bofoakwa Tano with a friendly against SBA FC. 

The Ghanaian giants thrashed SABA FC 6-0 at the Pobiman Complex ahead of their trip to Bofoakwa.

Mitchelle Sarpong opened the scoring after five minutes with a fine finish before Kwadwo Obeng Jnr doubled the advantage moments later.

Thomas Wimini tapped home from a Kwabena Anane cross on the half hour mark before Kassim Cisse rounded up a spectacular first half performance with an exquisite finish.

After the break, Hamza Issah pounced on a Sarpong cross to make it 5-0.

Albert Dieudonne headed home with ten minutes remaining to complete the mauling.

Hearts of Oak are expected to leave Accra on Friday for their game against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani.

