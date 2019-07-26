Hearts of Oak tie down wunderkind Manaf Umar to 'improved contract'

Hearts of Oak promising star Manaf Umar has signed an improved contract with the club.

But terms and duration of the contract remain undisclosed.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: Attacking midfielder Manaf Umar has signed an improved contract at the club as he looks to take his career to new heights in the famous rainbow colours.''

In January this year, Umar signed his first professional contract after gaining promotion for the club's youth team Auroras.

He exceeded expectations during the Normalisation Committee Special Competition and Hearts have tied him down.