Hearts of Oak to compete in Eko International Cup in Nigeria

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to participate in the Eko International Cup in Nigeria, which kicks off on July 6, 2025.

The Phobians will test their pre-season preparations against top competition, facing Dadje FC from Benin, Remo Stars, and Nigerian heavyweights Enyimba FC in the invitational tournament.

The Eko International Cup serves as a high-level preparatory platform for the participating clubs ahead of their respective league campaigns. For Hearts of Oak, it will be an opportunity to fine-tune their squad under new head coach Didi Dramani, assess new signings, and build match sharpness before the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

Club sources say the team is expected to travel to Lagos in early July to begin the tournament with their first group game scheduled shortly after arrival.

Participation in the tournament also marks Hearts’ return to a competitive pre-season abroad, as the club seeks to rebuild and bounce back strongly after a disappointing domestic campaign.