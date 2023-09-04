Hearts of Oak to continue pre-season training in Koforidua with 30 players

Hearts of Oak are set to continue their pre-season training in Koforidua, located in the Eastern Region of the country.

The team, consisting of 30 players, departed from Accra on Monday, September 4, as they intensify preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Under the guidance of their new manager, Martin Koopman, Hearts of Oak have been meticulously fine-tuning their squad. Their pre-season activities have included rigorous training sessions and friendly matches in Accra.

Recently, the Phobians concluded their pre-season preparations at the Pobiman Sports Complex with a friendly game against Okwahu United.

This match which Hearts of Oak won 2-0 served as valuable match practice for the team, providing them with an opportunity to assess their readiness for the upcoming season.

So far, they have engaged in a total of six friendly games, and have scored 28 goals, highlighting their offensive prowess.

Below is Martin Koopman’s squad for Koforidua