Hearts of Oak to face Great Olympics in Homowo Cup on August 20

Published on: 24 July 2023
The office of His Royal Majesty Nii Dr. Ayi Bonte II, announces to the sporting and the general public that this year's Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup will take place at the Accra Sports stadium on 20th August, 2023.

The charity match will pitch Accra Hearts of Oak against rivals Accra Great Olympics in another instalment of the Mantse Derby and is duly sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association.

Following a widespread consultation with stakeholders, there will be a curtain raiser before the main encounter and the teams involved shall be made known ahead of said date.

The Organizing Committee is taking all appropriate steps to ensure that fans will enjoy every moment of this year's Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup match .

And on this note, appeal to Corporate Ghana, groups and individuals who wish to donate or support in kind or cash to please do so by contacting organizers on 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐘 on 0208115825 , Nat on 054441 9419 , Eric on 024 684 5516

Powered by Goldstar Consult Limited.

