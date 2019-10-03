Hearts of Oak to face Nigerien side Sahel Sporting Club in friendly

Hearts of Oak have lined up an international friendly Nigerien side Sahel Sporting Club at the Pobiman Park on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Nation’s capital.

The Rainbow Boys are gearing up for the upcoming season and will be playing host to their African opponents to fine-tune their preparations.

Sahel Sporting Club have won their domestic league on 34 different occasions and are noted for their telepathic teamwork on the pitch.

Kim Grant and his newly built team have enjoyed a remarkable offseason and will be hoping to add their Nigerien opponents to their causality list.

Kickoff is slated for 08:00 GMT at the Pobiman Park.