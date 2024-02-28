Hearts of Oak to form new board following dissolution

Hearts of Oak have announced plans to reconstitute a new board during its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) before the end of March 2024.

The decision comes after the club dissolved its former board following a review of its financial statement submitted by auditors.

The former Ghanaian champions revealed that the newly reconstituted board would receive approval at the next AGM scheduled for March this year.

The dissolution of the previous Board of Directors occurred after approximately four meetings aimed at establishing the appropriate structures.

The decision to dissolve the board came following the submission of the auditors' report, which had been pending completion.

The financial statement review concluded after approximately two weeks, spanning two meetings.

During Tuesday's board meeting, the financial statement review concluded, leading to the announcement of the end of the tenure of the Togbe Afede XIV-led board.

Outgoing board members were urged to propose potential replacements to serve on the board of directors.

This development marks the conclusion of the tenure of Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Thomas Kwesi Esso, Professor Kofi Kumado, Ivy Heward Mills, Alhaji Moro Adamu, Vincent Sowah-Odotei, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Akanbi Brimah and Frank Nelson Nwokolo among others after 12 years of service.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have appointed Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club’s new directors.