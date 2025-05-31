Hearts of Oak to go all out against relegated Legon Cities - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that his team is ready to face already relegated Legon Cities in their penultimate league game on Sunday.

Despite Legon Cities' relegation status, Opare Addo stressed that Hearts of Oak will not take the match lightly.

Speaking to Peace FM, Opare Addo said, "God willing Sunday at the Legon Sports Stadium we are playing Legon Cities they are virtually eliminated from the competition but yet again it doesn't give you the bragging rights of strength to beat them." He emphasized that Hearts will work hard to secure a win and protect the club's image.

Opare Addo noted that Legon Cities, having nothing to lose, will likely come prepared and motivated to end their season on a high note.

"They have already been relegated they don't have anything to lose they will come in prepared and motivated to make a good impact before they leave," he added.

The match between Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday. Hearts of Oak will look to go all out and secure a positive result in their final league game.