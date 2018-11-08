Hearts of Oak to install ex-Ghana striker Kim Grant as director of football and first team head coach today

Hearts of Oak will appoint its new Director of Football and First Team Head Coach on Thursday afternoon with ex-Ghana international Kim Grant linked to the job.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Sun City Hotel Apartment on the LA road in Accra.

Grant was until recently the technical director of fellow Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

He was also technical director for Cape-Coast based Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs

The 46-year-old former Charlton Athletic striker is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''The management of @HeartsOfOakGH will officially unveil Its new Director of Football and First Team Head Coach to the media tomorrow, Thursday 8th November, 2018 at 1:00 PM.

''The unveiling ceremony will take place on the 6th floor of the Sun City Hotel Apartment, LA Road, Accra.''