Hearts of Oak to lock horns with Okwawu United on Sunday

Hearts of Oak and Okwawu United are set to face off in another exciting pre-season match on Sunday, September 3, 2023, as they both prepare for the upcoming Ghana football season.

The much-awaited game was confirmed by the Phobians who indicated 3:o00pm as the kick-off time for the match which takes place at the Pobiman Sports Complex as they aim to keep their playing body battle-ready for the forthcoming season.

This fixture forms part of the many matches lined up for their pre-season activities including previous ones in which the former Ghana Premier League champions have recorded huge wins.

The Phobians have defeated the likes of Miracle Land, Lazio Spot, Dolphins FC, and many more in their previous pre-season friendlies and are poised to continue when they play Okwawu United.

Martin Koopman will likely take advantage of the preseason workouts to get the Hearts of Oak team ready for the upcoming league season following his recent appointment as coach by the management of the club as the substantive replacement for Slavko Matic who left in the middle of the season due to uninspiring results.

Last year, the Phobians had a disastrous campaign and came dangerously close to being relegated, which led to the dismissal of Serbian tactician Slavko Matic.

Hearts of Oak are anticipated to contend for the Ghana Premier League title next season with the new players on the team.

They will travel to Tamale to play Real Tamale United to open the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.