Hearts of Oak to miss out on target Walid Fuseini Neymar

Hearts of Oak are set to miss out on one of their key transfer targets, Walid Fuseini “Neymar”, despite early moves to secure his signature.

The talented winger, who was first linked to the Phobians has opted against joining the Ghanaian giants.

Instead, Fuseini has informed newly appointed coach Didi Dramani of his decision to continue his career abroad.

Sources close to the player reveal that he has already agreed terms with South African Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy and is expected to depart Ghana before the end of the week.

Hearts of Oak had hoped to make Fuseini one of their marquee signings ahead of the 2025/26 season, but the player’s desire for an international move proved decisive.

His explosive pace and attacking flair were seen as a perfect fit for the club’s rebuild under Dramani.

Fuseini’s imminent exit now forces the Phobians to look elsewhere as they aim to reinforce their squad before the new season begins.