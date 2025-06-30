Hearts of Oak to part ways with 11 players ahead of 2025/26 football season - Reports

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with 11 players ahead of the 2025/26 season according to multiple media reports.

The Phobian side endured a disappointing campaign, finishing fourth in the league and bowing out in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup under former coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Following the underwhelming results, the club’s Board of Directors appointed Mus Ud Didi Dramani as the new head coach, while Ouattara has been reassigned as a special advisor to the board.

Despite facing a transfer ban due to a $70,000 debt owed to New Edubiase, Hearts of Oak plan to overhaul their squad as part of their efforts to build a stronger team for the upcoming season.

Dramani has also instructed the club’s management to pause any new player signings for now.

Hearts of Oak will compete in the 2025 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament scheduled to kick off on August 1.

The new coach, who signed a two-year contract, is expected to be officially unveiled today at the club’s secretariat.