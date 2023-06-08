Hearts of Oak to part ways with Kwadwo Obeng Jr and Isaac Mensah

Hearts of Oak will not be renewing the contracts of attackers Kwadwo Obeng Jr and Isaac Mensah at the end of the season.

This decision comes as part of the club's plans to rebuild and revitalise the team following a disappointing campaign that saw them struggle to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

Hearts of Oak management want to turn around their fortunes after a poor season that has left them teetering on the brink of relegation.

Currently, they find themselves three points away from safety, with teams below them holding a better head-to-head record. Their fate in the league now depends on avoiding defeat in their final match against Berekum Chelsea.

Both Kwadwo Obeng Jr and Isaac Mensah have experienced a significant dip in form this season compared to their previous campaigns. In 2021, they played crucial roles in Hearts of Oak's successful double-winning season and were instrumental in retaining the FA Cup last year.

However, this season has been one to forget for the talented attackers, as they struggled to make a significant impact on the team's performance.

Obeng Jr has managed to find the back of the net only twice in the league. Similarly, Isaac Mensah, who was a vital contributor in the previous seasons, has also scored only two goals this campaign.

The lack of consistent goal-scoring form from both players has ultimately led to the club's decision not to extend their contracts.

Hearts of Oak's management believes that a fresh start is necessary to rejuvenate the team and return to their winning ways. As they bid farewell to Obeng Jr and Mensah, the club will now shift its focus towards rebuilding the squad, identifying new talent, and strengthening their attacking options.