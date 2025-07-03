GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak to part ways with striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie

Published on: 03 July 2025
Hearts of Oak to part ways with striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are reportedly considering parting ways with striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie following an unimpressive spell at the club.

The 27-year-old forward, who achieved double figures with Nations FC two seasons ago struggled in his debut campaign with the Phobians. He ended the Ghana Premier League campaign without scoring or providing an assists in 22 appearances.

Boateng arrived in the capital as one of the top strikers in the domestic scene, but his maiden appearances was unsuccessful.

According to reports, the one-time CAF Champions League holders is unimpressed with the forward’s performance and could part ways with him before the commencement of the new season.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is expected to storm the transfer market to augment their squad for the upcoming 2025/26 football campaign.

The Phobians finished fourth in the Ghana Premier League last season and will be hoping for a much better performance next season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more