Hearts of Oak to part ways with striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are reportedly considering parting ways with striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie following an unimpressive spell at the club.

The 27-year-old forward, who achieved double figures with Nations FC two seasons ago struggled in his debut campaign with the Phobians. He ended the Ghana Premier League campaign without scoring or providing an assists in 22 appearances.

Boateng arrived in the capital as one of the top strikers in the domestic scene, but his maiden appearances was unsuccessful.

According to reports, the one-time CAF Champions League holders is unimpressed with the forward’s performance and could part ways with him before the commencement of the new season.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is expected to storm the transfer market to augment their squad for the upcoming 2025/26 football campaign.

The Phobians finished fourth in the Ghana Premier League last season and will be hoping for a much better performance next season.