Hearts of Oak to play Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly on Sunday

Published on: 02 November 2018
Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have lined up a friendly game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Swedru Park. 

The Accra-based outfit have been engaged in low profile friendlies though there is uncertainty about the return of domestic football in Ghana.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Dreams FC  in a friendly match played at the Dawu Park last weekend.

The former CAF Champions are still without a substantive head coach since the departure of Henry Wellington.

