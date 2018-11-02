Hearts of Oak to play Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly on Sunday

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have lined up a friendly game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Swedru Park.

The Accra-based outfit have been engaged in low profile friendlies though there is uncertainty about the return of domestic football in Ghana.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in a friendly match played at the Dawu Park last weekend.

The former CAF Champions are still without a substantive head coach since the departure of Henry Wellington.

