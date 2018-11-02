Hearts of Oak to play Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly on Sunday

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have lined up a friendly game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Swedru Park.
The Accra-based outfit have been engaged in low profile friendlies though there is uncertainty about the return of domestic football in Ghana.
Hearts drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in a friendly match played at the Dawu Park last weekend.
The former CAF Champions are still without a substantive head coach since the departure of Henry Wellington.
🔔NEXT UP: Traditional Clash
⚽ AHOSC 🆚 Ebusua Dwarfs 🗓 4th November 🕗 3:00 pm KO 📍Swedru Sports Stadium #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/KTUBGB8Nv1
— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH)
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1057969870619451393
— (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 6, 2017
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2018